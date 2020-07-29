Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 183 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.