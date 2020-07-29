Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average of $178.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

