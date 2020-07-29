Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 387,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,066,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.8% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

