Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,930 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

