New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LZB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

