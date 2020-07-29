New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of WABC opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

