New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Albany International worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Albany International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

