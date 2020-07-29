New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Pra Group worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pra Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pra Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the first quarter valued at $177,000.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $319,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,195 shares in the company, valued at $11,316,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $919,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,320 shares of company stock worth $446,504. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

PRAA opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.40. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

