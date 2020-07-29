New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 29,400 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after purchasing an additional 495,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 147,377 shares during the period.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.37.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.