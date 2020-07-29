Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Progress Software worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.11. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

