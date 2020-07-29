Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 41.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPO. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

