F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,615,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.76.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $1,810,179. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

