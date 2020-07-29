Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.15 Million in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,322.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

