Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 197.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

