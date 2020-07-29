Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $899,000 Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

MNTA stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $86,756.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,091 shares in the company, valued at $564,981.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $56,467.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,176 shares of company stock worth $6,791,801. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

