Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 436,781 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $20,936,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,610,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,884,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,600 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,854,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. G.Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

PTEN stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

