Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Buckle by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Buckle stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Buckle Inc has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.67 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

