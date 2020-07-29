Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232,602 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.24% of Arch Coal worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $452.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Arch Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

