SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

