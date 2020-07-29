Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SYNNEX by 63.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $564,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,856 shares of company stock worth $3,264,572. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

