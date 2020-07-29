Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 40,300 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,644.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

