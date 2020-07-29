SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

