Creative Planning Has $1.29 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

