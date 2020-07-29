Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Amphenol stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.