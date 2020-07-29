ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 383.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 139,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,384 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,931.8% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 190.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $158.56 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $175.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.63.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.