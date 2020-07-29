Creative Planning Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

