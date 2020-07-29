Creative Planning Sells 18,681 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

