Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Scotiabank downgraded Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE HAL opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

