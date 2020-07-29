Creative Planning Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.86. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.61, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,154,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,450,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $12,168,083. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

