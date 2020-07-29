Creative Planning Takes $1.43 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,374,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,409,000 after acquiring an additional 411,383 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,611 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,698,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 562,139 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,399,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

