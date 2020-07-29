Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Copart by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

