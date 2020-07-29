Creative Planning Sells 4,377 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,274,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $108,417,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $85,023,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

