Creative Planning Acquires 7,624 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.