Creative Planning Buys 12,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 983,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 108,572 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 480,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

