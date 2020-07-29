Creative Planning Buys 344 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

