Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,595,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,238,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $287.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

