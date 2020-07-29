Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Knowles by 670.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knowles by 38.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth $155,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

NYSE:KN opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. Knowles’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

