Creative Planning Raises Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 85.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 104,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 40.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 31.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 196,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 25.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 212,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

