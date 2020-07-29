Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $850.00 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,742.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $874.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $953.03.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 46.40%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

