Creative Planning Trims Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Creative Planning reduced its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615,720 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,788,000 after acquiring an additional 283,196 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.47.

FLT stock opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.17. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.