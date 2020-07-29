United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $158.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

