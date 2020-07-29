Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 754.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

