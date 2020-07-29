Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Insider Donald Joseph Buys 14,285 Shares

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) insider Donald Joseph bought 14,285 shares of Acer Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Acer Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.