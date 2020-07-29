Creative Planning Sells 247,452 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 247,452 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.