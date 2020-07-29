Creative Planning Sells 973 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.43.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

