Creative Planning Has $1.59 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

