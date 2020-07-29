Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE KEYS opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

