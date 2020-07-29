Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,074 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.