Creative Planning Sells 1,702 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Creative Planning decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $2,526,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.8% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 93,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $318,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of RMD opened at $202.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average is $166.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

