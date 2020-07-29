Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,297.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

